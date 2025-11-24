134,186 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 134,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,653,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,602,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,100 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,317.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 600,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,681,000 after purchasing an additional 558,228 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,987,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,385,000 after purchasing an additional 362,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $23,093,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $117.73 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $126.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.28 and its 200 day moving average is $113.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.1419 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

