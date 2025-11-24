13,120 Shares in Unilever PLC $UL Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,100,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,054 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $45,413,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 764.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 775,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,185,000 after buying an additional 685,848 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth $24,374,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Unilever by 164.2% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 440,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after acquiring an additional 273,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL stock opened at $60.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.47. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $65.66.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

