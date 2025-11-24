1,274 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 3,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $157.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.02. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $198.00. The company has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 126.10%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

