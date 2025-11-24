12,551 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP Acquired by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,012,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,338,000 after buying an additional 25,425,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,882,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,565,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,217,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,579 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 404.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,852,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,121 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 981.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,050 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.27.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $27.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.63. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $36.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 9.78%.The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.31%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

