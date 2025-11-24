10,955 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR Bought by Intellus Advisors LLC

Intellus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 40,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 393,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,717,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $71.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $78.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0006 per share. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

