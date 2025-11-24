1,046 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Acquired by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the second quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $257.39 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.55 and a 12-month high of $341.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.21 and its 200-day moving average is $277.32.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -402.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price target on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

