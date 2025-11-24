102,914 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 102,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,279,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.8% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,448,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24,408.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 171,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 170,369 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $323.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $329.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $339.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

