10,186 Shares in Aeva Technologies, Inc. $AEVA Acquired by Titleist Asset Management LLC

Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 92.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter worth $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Aeva Technologies by 27,345.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEVA opened at $9.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Aeva Technologies ( NASDAQ:AEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,031.15% and a negative return on equity of 603.21%. The company had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AEVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $3,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,884,808 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,667.60. This trade represents a 11.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mina Rezk sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $3,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,956,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,767,198.05. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 656,368 shares of company stock valued at $8,687,249. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

