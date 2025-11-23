Vestor Capital LLC Has $3.45 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Vestor Capital LLC cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 111,468 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 11.7% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 157,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.1% during the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 88,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $759,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lance M. Fritz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.18 per share, with a total value of $651,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,945.48. This represents a 324.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FISV

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.56 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.