Vestor Capital LLC Buys 55,320 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF $FBCG

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 1,503.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,320 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 221.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.13. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $50.14.

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

