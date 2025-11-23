SemiLEDS (NASDAQ:LEDS) versus SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Critical Review

SemiLEDS (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) and SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.3% of SemiLEDS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.4% of SemiLEDS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SemiLEDS and SCI Engineered Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SemiLEDS -1.59% -17.38% -2.92% SCI Engineered Materials 9.13% 11.23% 9.05%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

SemiLEDS has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, SCI Engineered Materials has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SemiLEDS and SCI Engineered Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SemiLEDS 1 0 0 0 1.00 SCI Engineered Materials 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SemiLEDS and SCI Engineered Materials”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SemiLEDS $31.11 million 0.58 -$2.04 million ($0.08) -27.63 SCI Engineered Materials $22.87 million 1.01 $1.86 million $0.35 14.46

SCI Engineered Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SemiLEDS. SemiLEDS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SCI Engineered Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SCI Engineered Materials beats SemiLEDS on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SemiLEDS

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips. Its products are used for general lighting applications, including commercial, industrial, and residential lighting; and specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet or UV, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, germicidal and viricidal devices LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting, and entertainment lighting. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Chu-Nan, Taiwan.

About SCI Engineered Materials

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications in the United States. It offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, thin film solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics industries. The company’s materials are used to produce nano layers of metals and oxides for advanced material systems; and in applying decorative coatings for end uses, such as sink faucets to produce various electronic, photonic, and semiconductor products. It serves domestic and multi-national corporations, universities, and research institutions. The company was formerly known as Superconductive Components, Inc. and changed its name to SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. in 2007. SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

