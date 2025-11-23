Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,723 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.06% of Insmed worth $11,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Insmed by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 220.2% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Insmed by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Insmed by 5.7% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.78, for a total value of $4,985,951.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,089,889.56. The trade was a 33.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.87, for a total transaction of $1,958,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 63,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,482,599.23. The trade was a 13.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 252,922 shares of company stock valued at $43,533,383 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INSM opened at $198.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 1.05. Insmed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.40 and a 1-year high of $208.00.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $142.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.33 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 259.82% and a negative return on equity of 195.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INSM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Insmed from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $125.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.53.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

