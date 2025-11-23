Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 98,480 Shares of Gentex Corporation $GNTX

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,480 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Gentex worth $13,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,622,237 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,798,000 after buying an additional 62,137 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter valued at about $700,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter valued at about $11,732,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the first quarter worth about $3,803,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth about $1,694,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $22.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.86. Gentex Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $31.41.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $570.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.10 million. Gentex had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research lowered Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on Gentex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

