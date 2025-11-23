Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 11,684 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF $RSPT

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,684 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSPT. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 83,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 53,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPT opened at $42.54 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average of $41.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.