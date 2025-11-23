Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,823 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,550,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284,982 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,330,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2,952.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,130,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,823 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $55,429,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $53,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.34, a P/E/G ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.67%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

