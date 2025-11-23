Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 44,885 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. $ARCO

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,228 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 44,885 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.17% of Arcos Dorados worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 50.0% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth about $789,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 29.8% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 81,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 18,791 shares during the period. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Arcos Dorados Stock Up 0.6%

ARCO opened at $7.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.24. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 2.89%.The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Arcos Dorados’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ARCO. Wall Street Zen raised Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $8.80 to $8.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCO

About Arcos Dorados

(Free Report)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.