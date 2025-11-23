ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 26,042 Garrett Motion Inc. $GTX

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTX. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 4,655.8% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Garrett Motion by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Garrett Motion in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research raised Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Garrett Motion Stock Up 2.8%

Garrett Motion stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.41.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a net margin of 8.12%.Garrett Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Garrett Motion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Garrett Motion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Garrett Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Garrett Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.38%.

Insider Activity at Garrett Motion

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 350,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $4,655,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,009,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,732,069.60. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 613,403 shares of company stock worth $8,133,314. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garrett Motion Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

