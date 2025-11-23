Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 12,391 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,391 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,867,000 after buying an additional 83,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,438,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,185,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,196 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,889,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $103,142,000 after purchasing an additional 147,231 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82,089 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Comcast by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,254,000 after purchasing an additional 118,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $27.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $44.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.62.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

