nLight $LASR Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in shares of nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643,708 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 1.14% of nLight worth $11,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of nLight by 147.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of nLight by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of nLight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nLight by 191.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in nLight by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. nLight has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $38.62.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LASR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on nLight from $33.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of nLight in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of nLight in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of nLight from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised nLight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

In other nLight news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $106,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 265,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,890,877.14. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond A. Link sold 12,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $443,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,010.08. This trade represents a 10.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,527,406. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

