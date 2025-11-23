Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $182,000 Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. $CRUS

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRUS. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 1,660.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 4.1%

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $118.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.11. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.83 and a 1-year high of $136.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.08 and a 200-day moving average of $112.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $560.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.45 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.15%.Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Cirrus Logic has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRUS. Benchmark increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Williams Trading set a $150.00 price objective on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRUS

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 10,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $1,117,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,031.78. The trade was a 41.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Denise Grode sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.87, for a total transaction of $257,347.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,925.26. This represents a 27.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 42,100 shares of company stock worth $4,979,310 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.