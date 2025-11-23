Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases Shares of 10,275 Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 160.7% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 23,100 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $500,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,031.60. This trade represents a 36.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $535.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.760 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 125.30%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.27.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

