Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Purchases 2,861 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 4.3% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 19.7% in the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 13,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 21,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,200. The trade was a 13.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE opened at $70.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.19. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.90.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.970-5.770 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 75.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $94.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

