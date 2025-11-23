Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in General Motors Company $GM

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,308 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Mirova raised its holdings in General Motors by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mirova now owns 133,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 233.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 507,213 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after acquiring an additional 355,235 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $70.20 on Friday. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $72.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.29.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Argus set a $78.00 price target on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler set a $66.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered General Motors from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 23,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $1,427,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,547.07. The trade was a 66.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 907,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $52,825,077.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 552,238 shares in the company, valued at $32,162,341.12. The trade was a 62.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,298,064 shares of company stock worth $138,050,080. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

