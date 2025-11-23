Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 57.1% during the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 277.1% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP opened at $120.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.00. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $124.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.23%.The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 55.39%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $543,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $635,712. This trade represents a 15.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 16,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,422 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of American Electric Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.