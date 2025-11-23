MAI Capital Management Has $7.06 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $27,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $34,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 65.9% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 3.6%

NYSE EMR opened at $128.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $150.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.42 and a 200-day moving average of $131.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.95%.

Emerson Electric declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

