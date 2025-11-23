Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $1.74 Million Position in Essent Group Ltd. $ESNT

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 1,765.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Essent Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $158,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 24,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,700.45. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 243,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,796,495. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,979 shares of company stock worth $1,164,460. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESNT opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.22. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $51.61 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.08). Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 55.63%.The business had revenue of $298.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.05%.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Wednesday. DOWLING & PARTN cut Essent Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on Essent Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

