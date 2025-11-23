JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,646,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589,365 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.42% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,026,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $185.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $192.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

