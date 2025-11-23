JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,411,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,778,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.14% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,079,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Burney Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

