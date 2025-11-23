Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 60.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.38.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $190.02 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $228.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.16%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

