Head-To-Head Contrast: RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) & U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) and RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and RadNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Physical Therapy 5.05% 8.78% 3.81% RadNet -0.78% 2.41% 0.82%

Volatility and Risk

U.S. Physical Therapy has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RadNet has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

77.9% of RadNet shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of RadNet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and RadNet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Physical Therapy 0 3 4 1 2.75 RadNet 1 1 4 2 2.88

U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus price target of $110.25, suggesting a potential upside of 53.83%. RadNet has a consensus price target of $84.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.20%. Given U.S. Physical Therapy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Physical Therapy is more favorable than RadNet.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and RadNet”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Physical Therapy $758.71 million 1.44 $31.42 million $2.38 30.11 RadNet $1.97 billion 3.25 $2.79 million ($0.17) -488.24

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RadNet. RadNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Physical Therapy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. It offers industrial injury prevention services, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments through physical therapists and specialized certified athletic trainers for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems that distribute, display, store, and retrieve digital images; offers picture archiving communications systems and related services; and develops and deploys AI suites to enhance radiologist interpretation of breast, lung, and prostate images, as well as AI solutions for prostate cancer screening. RadNet, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

