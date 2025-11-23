Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 619 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $23,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 6,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $186.85 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.71. The firm has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $183,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,073.14. This trade represents a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $201,927.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,824.95. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,151 shares of company stock worth $400,092 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Cfra Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

