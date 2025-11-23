Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Shares Up 6% – Should You Buy?

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.27 and last traded at $49.76. Approximately 395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.96.

Guangdong Investment Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.69.

Get Guangdong Investment alerts:

Guangdong Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.6418 per share. This is a positive change from Guangdong Investment’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 484.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Guangdong Investment’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Guangdong Investment Company Profile

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, hotel ownership, energy project operation and management, and road and bridge operation businesses. The company's Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, water pipeline installation and consultancy services, constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure, and sells machineries in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guangdong Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangdong Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.