Geode Capital Management LLC Has $79.13 Million Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp $CATY

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,737,828 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.48% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $79,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,970,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,807,000 after purchasing an additional 108,672 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,577,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,887,000 after buying an additional 58,215 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $25,856,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $23,188,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 259,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,178,000 after acquiring an additional 82,374 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 3.6%

CATY stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.06 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.63.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 22.26%.The firm had revenue of $210.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stephens cut Cathay General Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $647,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 155,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,211,128. This trade represents a 8.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chang Liu sold 5,165 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $238,829.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 108,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,016,022.72. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,165 shares of company stock worth $1,457,270. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading

