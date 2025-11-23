Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,193 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.42% of Everus Construction Group worth $13,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at $75,089,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Everus Construction Group by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,278,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,405,000 after purchasing an additional 470,025 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Everus Construction Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,071,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,728,000 after purchasing an additional 77,396 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everus Construction Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 30,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everus Construction Group by 60.3% during the first quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 313,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 117,825 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Everus Construction Group in a report on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson set a $102.00 price target on shares of Everus Construction Group in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Everus Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

Everus Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECG opened at $82.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.83. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $103.08.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.49. Everus Construction Group had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $986.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Everus Construction Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Everus Construction Group Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

