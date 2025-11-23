CenterBook Partners LP Sells 40,672 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,672 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.0% of CenterBook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,703,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,566,000 after buying an additional 39,466 shares in the last quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd boosted its stake in Broadcom by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after buying an additional 64,038 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 27.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 329,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $88,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $340.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.59. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $386.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.21.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

