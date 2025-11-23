Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Shares Purchased by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1,863.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,905 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 70.0% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 28.5% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 312.3% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 419,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,720,000 after purchasing an additional 317,920 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 13.9% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.05%.The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Carrier Global from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.94.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

