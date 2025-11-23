Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $126,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 332.5% in the second quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 12,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 408,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,112,000 after purchasing an additional 83,933 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 77 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,402,280. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 5,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.88, for a total transaction of $3,569,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 93,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,813,456.96. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,622 shares of company stock valued at $26,439,364. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXON opened at $521.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.89, a PEG ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $681.33 and a 200 day moving average of $731.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a twelve month low of $469.24 and a twelve month high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.46). Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $861.00 to $702.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $940.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.00.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

