1,067 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 11.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $225.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.06. The company has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.34. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.65 and a twelve month high of $228.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 8.07%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $206.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total transaction of $878,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,955,627.60. This trade represents a 12.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

