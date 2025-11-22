UBS Group Lowers Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR) Price Target to $46.00

Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rothschild Redb raised Klarna Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Klarna Group from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised Klarna Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Klarna Group in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Get Klarna Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KLAR

Klarna Group Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of KLAR opened at $28.96 on Thursday. Klarna Group has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31.

Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.94 million. Klarna Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klarna Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Klarna Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,016,821,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Klarna Group during the third quarter worth about $348,834,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Klarna Group in the third quarter worth about $303,595,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Klarna Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,018,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klarna Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,105,000.

Klarna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to reimagine how consumers spend and save in their daily lives. We help people save time, money and put them in control of their finances. Our vision is a world where Klarna empowers everyone, everywhere, through seamless commerce experiences-as a personalized, trusted assistant making financial empowerment effortless.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Klarna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klarna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.