Richard Cary Sells 6,000 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) CAO Richard Cary sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 50,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,224,348. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $251.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $239.47 and a fifty-two week high of $351.23. The company has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $361.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $365.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 107.1% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 9,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $812,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 735,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,381,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,473,000 after acquiring an additional 94,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.