Peoples Bancorp Inc. $PEBO Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,020 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.38% of Peoples Bancorp worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 55.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $289,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 854,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,353,000 after acquiring an additional 96,556 shares during the period. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEBO stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.86.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $118.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.88 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 16.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

In related news, Director W Glenn Hogan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 535,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,248,959.11. This trade represents a 0.19% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin R. Reeves bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $36,387.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,031.05. This trade represents a 10.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 3,910 shares of company stock worth $113,120 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

