ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON Position Lessened by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,352 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.14% of ON Semiconductor worth $28,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.5% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 62,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. Williams Trading set a $60.00 price objective on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.08.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 4.0%

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.56. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $74.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.02.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. ON Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.670 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 32.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

