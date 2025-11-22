Insider Selling: The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) COO Sells $1,045,892.70 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) COO Spencer Burton sold 5,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.30, for a total transaction of $1,045,892.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 51,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,071,554.50. This represents a 10.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Spencer Burton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 18th, Spencer Burton sold 2,209 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $397,620.00.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $184.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.73 and a 52-week high of $193.99.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.99%.The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.480-6.540 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 4.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 114.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 638.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

