Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Conagra Brands $CAG

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 119,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,369,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,241,000 after purchasing an additional 966,031 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,870,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,405,000 after purchasing an additional 193,829 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,859,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,306,000 after purchasing an additional 698,630 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Conagra Brands by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,162,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 233.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,985,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,625,000 after buying an additional 4,191,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Melissa C. Napier sold 13,011 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $223,659.09. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

CAG opened at $17.75 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 7.42%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 79.55%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

