Entropy Technologies LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its stake in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 1.9% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Roblox by 7.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 21.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 66,896 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $6,992,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $6,868,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 266,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,683,452.56. This trade represents a 19.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 297,297 shares of company stock valued at $34,932,463 in the last 90 days. 12.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $89.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.82. Roblox Corporation has a 12-month low of $47.95 and a 12-month high of $150.59. The firm has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of -62.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Arete upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Cowen restated a “sell” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roblox from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.41.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

