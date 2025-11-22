Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 7,596 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 20.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 39,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.94.

NYSE:CARR opened at $52.36 on Friday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.19. The company has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.05%.Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 20.13%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

