Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Position in Churchill Downs, Incorporated $CHDN

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth $2,987,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 51.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 20,802 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at about $418,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.3% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 18.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of CHDN opened at $106.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $144.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $683.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 46.0%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down from $126.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.30.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

