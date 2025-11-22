Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $943,000 in Interface, Inc. $TILE

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.08% of Interface as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interface by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,159,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,210,000 after buying an additional 43,309 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Interface by 9.1% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 2,473,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,771,000 after acquiring an additional 206,962 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Interface by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,214,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,932,000 after acquiring an additional 222,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interface by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter worth $15,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of TILE opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.28. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $30.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.07.

Interface Announces Dividend

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $364.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.19 million. Interface had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 7.08%.Interface’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Interface has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TILE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Interface from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Interface in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TILE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bruce Andrew Hausmann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $673,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 145,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,610.85. The trade was a 14.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.