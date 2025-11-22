Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Unitil Corporation $UTL

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 395.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,747 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Unitil worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unitil by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Unitil by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Unitil by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Unitil by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unitil stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $879.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.08. Unitil Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $61.42.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.40 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 9.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Unitil Corporation will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UTL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Unitil in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

