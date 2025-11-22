Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Position in First BanCorp. $FBP

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 44,215 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBP. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the second quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 328.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

FBP stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.

First BanCorp. Cuts Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.25 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 17.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on First BanCorp. in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First BanCorp. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

